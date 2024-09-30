-
In his 20th term as Congressman to Alaska, Don Young returned home last week to update Alaskans on what's happening in Washington D.C. At the Anchorage Chamber of Commerce 'Make-It-Monday' forum on April 9, Congressman Young discussed, military budget cuts, repealing the health bill, regulation impeding economic recovery and making Alaska the "power center" for America.KSKA: Thursday 4/19 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
Alaska’s Congressman Don Young today (Thursday) hosted a hearing of the subcommittee on Indian and Alaska Native Affairs in Fairbanks. Young spoke candidly with Native Alaskan representatives, who testified about how federal laws and policies effect rural energy prices.
Invited panelists spoke out against a new National Oceans Policy at a Congressional subcommittee hearing in Anchorage this (Tuesday) morning. Congressman…
Democrats and Republicans are wrestling over how to pay for continuing the payroll tax holiday that’s been in affect this year.
Today marks the 10th anniversary of the start of the war in Afghanistan, a mission that has cost nearly 18 hundred American lives, and many struggle to justify. Alaska Congressman Don Young has always opposed the war, he says America cannot win.
Alaska’s Congressional delegation is giving the President’s speech Thursday night on creating jobs and boosting the economy mixed reviews along party lines. Before a rarely-convened joint session of Congress, President Obama laid out a plan he’s calling the American Jobs Act.
The FBI has determined a white powder contained in packages sent to members of Alaska’s congressional delegation was not a hazardous substance but a sample of concrete material.