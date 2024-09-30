Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
  • Mao Tosi.
    News
    APOC Reviewing Tosi Complaint
    Daysha Eaton
    A complaint was filed today (Tues. 2/18) with the Alaska Public Offices Commission against Anchorage Assembly candidate Mao Tosi. The complaint alleges Tosi's campaign for an East Anchorage Assembly seat violates Alaska's campaign laws on 15 counts.
  • News
    APOC Dismisses SOS Initiative Complaint
    Associated Press
    The Alaska Public Offices Commission has dismissed a complaint over a ballot initiative aimed at the Pebble Mine project.
  • Alaska News Nightly
    Alaska News Nightly: September 19, 2011
    Kristin Spack
    The EPA issues Shell Oil Air Quality Permits for Arctic Ocean Drilling. Anchorage Man is Injured in Reno Air Show Crash. Australian Company to Explore "Deep Coal" in Alaska. Naknek Electric, Deep in Debt, Outlines Geothermal Plan. APOC Dismisses SOS Initiative Complaint. South Central Mayors Encourage Energy Thriftiness. Interior School District Fires up Alternative Energy Boiler. Larsen Bay Cannery Celebrates 100 years. A New Life for an Old Roadhouse