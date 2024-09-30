The EPA issues Shell Oil Air Quality Permits for Arctic Ocean Drilling. Anchorage Man is Injured in Reno Air Show Crash. Australian Company to Explore "Deep Coal" in Alaska. Naknek Electric, Deep in Debt, Outlines Geothermal Plan. APOC Dismisses SOS Initiative Complaint. South Central Mayors Encourage Energy Thriftiness. Interior School District Fires up Alternative Energy Boiler. Larsen Bay Cannery Celebrates 100 years. A New Life for an Old Roadhouse

