-
Anchorage Community Theatre's Executive Director Matt Fernandez drops by Stage Talk this week to give us an overview of what they have planned for their 2018-2019 season. a farce, an historical musical, a drama, an adaption of a Newberry Medal winning novel and a work from an "honorary local" are in the works.Thanks for listening!
-
KSKA: Friday, November 17 at 2:45pm Anchorage Community Theatre recently had a change in its staff with Matt Fernandez taking over the reigns of Executive Director, leaving his previous post as Community Outreach Director, which subsequently was filled by Colby Bleicher. Both Matt and Colby drop by Stage Talk today to discuss their plans for the future of the company as they work to fulfill its mission of bringing the arts to the community of Anchorage.LISTEN HERE
-
KSKA: Friday, July 7 at 2:45pm Every July since 2010, Midnight Sun Theatre has joined forces with Anchorage Community Theatre to bring an exciting offering for the summer and this year is no different. Opening July 7th and running Friday-Sundays through July 29 at ACT will be the John Mortimer British comedy The Dock Brief about the hapless barrister Morgenhall (played by Frank Delaney) trying to defend the equally hapless confessed criminal Fowle (played by R. Scott Cantrell). Delaney and director/founder David Block drop by Stage Talk this week to let us in on all the fun.LISTEN HERE
-
KSKA: Friday, November 18 at 2:45pm Joseph Robinette's stage adaptation of C. S. Lewis' popular story of four children who enter a magical world through an ordinary wardrobe, meet fantastic characters and begin a battle between good and evil opens November 18 as Anchorage Community Theatre presents The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe. Director Dave Block and actors Hadley Earl and Todd Sherwood drop by Stage Talk this week to talk about the show which runs Thursdays-Sundays through December 11th.LISTEN NOW
-
KSKA: Friday, September 23 at 2:45pm A murder mystery, a love story and curiously enough, a statement about a woman's quest for identity from a play written in 1947 by Vera Caspary and George Sklar, based on Caspary's novel of the same name, Laura opens at Anchorage Community TheatreSeptember 23rd and runs through October 16th. Some may remember the film noir version that came out in 1944 or the popular Raskin/Mercer song that followed, but even if you're not familiar with either, ACT's Executive Director Sara Athans and actor Jan Jones will fill you in on this intriguing play this week on Stage Talk.LISTEN NOW
-
It's "to grandmother's house" we go this week on Stage Talk as Anchorage Community Theatre's Executive Director Sara Athans and actor Carl Bright take us on a trip to visit Joe DiPietro's comedy, Over The River and Through The Woods currently being performed at ACT through February 14th.KSKA: Friday, February 5 at 2:45pm LISTEN NOW
-
Frances Hodgson Burnet's popular novel The Secret Garden has been made into numerous movies, a musical and also a straight play adapted by playwright Sylvia Ashby. Anchorage Community Theatre is presenting Ashby's version as their holiday show from November 20 until December 20 with curtain at 7:00pm Thursday-Saturday and 3:00pm on Sundays. Join Director David Block and ACT's Executive Director Sara Athans this week on Stage Talk to find out all about it. KSKA: Friday, Nov. 20, at 2:45 p.m.Listen now:
-
Join Director Don Gomes and Actor Sarah Weaver as they talk about Anchorage Community Theatre putting on a play about a group trying their "bless their little hearts" best to put on a Christmas pageant. The results are almost disasterous. For the poor souls in Jones, Hope and Wootens' Christmas Belles, that is. Tune in to Stage Talk this week to hear details about ACT's latest offering running until December 21st.KSKA: Friday, Dec. 12, at 2:45 p.m.Listen now:
-
RKP Productions in collaboration with Anchorage Community Theatre are bringing to the Alaska Pacific University E. R. Brown Auditorium (Grant Hall Theatre) the riviting drama of a mother and daughter dealing with the daughter's dramatic and impending decision in Marsha Norman's Pulitzer Prize winning play, 'night Mother. Producer Dick Reichman and Actor Tiffany Dennis, who plays Jessie in the play, drop by Stage Talk this week. 'night Mother opens November 7th and runs through the 16th.KSKA: Friday, November 7 at 2:45pmDownload Audio
-
As its season premier, Anchorage Opera is presenting one of the most produced operas worldwide in Giacomo Puccini's Madame Butterfly. Also making a premier, of sorts, is new General Director of AO, Reed Smith. Join both Reed as he talks about joining AO and returning favorite Kurt Dougherty who plays Pinkerton in Madame Butterfly this week on Stage Talk.KSKA: Friday, Oct. 31, at 2:45 p.m.Listen now: