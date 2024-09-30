KSKA: Friday, September 23 at 2:45pm A murder mystery, a love story and curiously enough, a statement about a woman's quest for identity from a play written in 1947 by Vera Caspary and George Sklar, based on Caspary's novel of the same name, Laura opens at Anchorage Community TheatreSeptember 23rd and runs through October 16th. Some may remember the film noir version that came out in 1944 or the popular Raskin/Mercer song that followed, but even if you're not familiar with either, ACT's Executive Director Sara Athans and actor Jan Jones will fill you in on this intriguing play this week on Stage Talk.LISTEN NOW

