In his book, The Company That Solved Health Care John Torinus shares how his Wisconsin company designed a health care plan that costs one-third less than the national average. Meanwhile it also increases accessibility, advances online navigation and has improved the overall health of his employees. How did they do it? Listen to the talk John Torinus gave at a Commonwealth North forum in Anchorage this week on Addressing Alaskans.KSKA: Thursday 11/8 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
Thursday, August 25 @ 2:00 pm and 7:00 pmAs trade and shipping routes open in the Arctic, oil exploration expands and questions of climate change arise, cooperation in the Arctic becomes increasingly more important. This week on Addressing Alaskans, learn more about the Arctic Council, the only intergovernmental forum devoted entirely to the Arctic.
Thursday, June 30 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pmAs Commonwealth North continues to tackle Health Care Reform in Alaska as one if its key policy issues, the group invited Rick Pollack of the American Hospital Association to speak on the "Future Health Care: Balancing Cost, Quality and Access" on June 15.