In his book, The Company That Solved Health Care John Torinus shares how his Wisconsin company designed a health care plan that costs one-third less than the national average. Meanwhile it also increases accessibility, advances online navigation and has improved the overall health of his employees. How did they do it? Listen to the talk John Torinus gave at a Commonwealth North forum in Anchorage this week on Addressing Alaskans.KSKA: Thursday 11/8 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm

