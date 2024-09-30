-
Municipal Leaders are reacting to a report by the Election Commission on the April 3rd Election. The Commission presented the report at a public meeting late Wednesday. It was critical of the clerk's role in the election, but said it should be certified. KSKA's Daysha Eaton has more.
The Election Commission for the Municipality of Anchorage will hold a final public meeting today (Monday) to interview people who were unable to vote in…
The largest campaign in the history of Dillingham has been geared toward defeating a long discussed annexation effort by the city.
The Alaska Health Care Commission just released a series of reports that try to understand why health care costs so much more in Alaska. One important finding is that the cost for specialty care is much higher here than in other parts of the country.
After seven months of uncertainty, the head of the Denali Commission says a long awaited answer about whether the commission would need to return $15 million has been settled.
The efforts of Dillingham to annex the nearby waters of Bristol Bay will be brought to the ballot some time early next year - if the Local Boundary Commission makes its approval final next month.
The International Geophysical Year changed the face of science for the world. Even though it was not yet a state, Alaska was a big part of that change. 50 years later it was time for the International Polar Year, and we’re just starting to learn its results.
The International Pacific Halibut Commission is offering a reward for a couple of pieces of scientific equipment that have been lost in waters off Alaska.