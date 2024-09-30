-
Alaska Airlines and the carriers aircraft maintenance mechanics union along with related employees have reached a tentative agreement on a new, five-year contract, according to the Seattle Times. The over 600 union members still must ratify the agreement. That vote's expected next month.
Southeast Alaska’s commercial dive fishing seasons are underway this month (October) for red sea urchins, sea cucumbers and geoduck clams. The dive fisheries continue to see impacts from the region’s expanding population of sea otters.
The Southeast commercial salmon harvest is one for the record books this year and it’s not done yet. While the seine fleet’s Pink Salmon catches in Southern Southeast have remained below expectations, the huge volume from the northern districts and high prices have made this season more valuable than ever.
The Bristol Bay Sockeye fishing season is over and it was not a year to make the fleet very happy. Still, the price was not bad, considering the market, and the ultimate strength of the runs were also not bad.
The State Fish and Game department anticipates another weak king salmon return to the Yukon River, and this spring announced the complete closure of commercial fishing.