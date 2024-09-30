-
Chad Carpenter, creator of the world famous Tundra comic strip, is foraying into his second adventure into the world of film as writer and producer ofSudsy Slim Rides Again. (His first film was Moose the Movie.) Carpenter, who says of Sudsy, "it's a film about Alaskans made in Alaska by Alaskans" drops by Stage Talk this week to talk about the film, Tundra, and how he has manged to balance both worlds.Sudsy Slim Rides Again opens in the Valley Cinema in Wasilla April 20 with four shows a day until the cows come home.KSKA: Friday, April 20 at 2:45pmThanks for listening!
Cyrano's Theatre Company is currently running cartoonist Lynda Barry's ( Ernie Pook's Comeek) play about a thirteen year old girl growing up in racially mixed Seattle neighborhood in the 60s:The Good Times Are Killing Me. Kate Grace (who plays Edna Arkins) and Nic Sweet (Scenic Designer) drop by this week to talk about it. The Good Times Are Killing Me runs Thursdays through Sundays until May 29th.KSKA: Friday, May 13 at 2:45pmDOWNLOAD AUDIO