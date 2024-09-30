collaboration

-
Loosely based on the Enron scandal in 2001, but focused on the individual people who were affected by corporate greed of the time, Spikes is the latest play by Anchorage playwright Schatzie Schaefers and is being produced by RKP Productions. Schaefers, along with director Dick Reichman drop by Stage Talk this week to talk about the play as well as how they collaborated to bring it to fruition. Spikes performs at Cyrano's Theatre CompanyApril 13-29.Thanks for listening!KSKA: Friday, April 13 at 2:45pm
-
KSKA: Friday, February 16 at 2:45pm UAA Department of Theatre's Brian Cook started working on a collaborative project with students over a year ago to research the earthquake that devastated south central Alaska in 1964 with the purpose of creating a presentation that would explore this defining moment in Alaskan history. The result is Earthquake '64, a multidisciplinary performance that weaves personal stories, movement and music together into an exciting evening of theatre. Joining Brian today on Stage Talk are three of those student-collaborators, Adi Davis, Kaeli Meno and Paitton Reid. Earthquake '64 performs at the Fine Arts Center on the campus of UAA February 16-18.LISTEN HERE
-
KSKA: Friday, July 7 at 2:45pm Every July since 2010, Midnight Sun Theatre has joined forces with Anchorage Community Theatre to bring an exciting offering for the summer and this year is no different. Opening July 7th and running Friday-Sundays through July 29 at ACT will be the John Mortimer British comedy The Dock Brief about the hapless barrister Morgenhall (played by Frank Delaney) trying to defend the equally hapless confessed criminal Fowle (played by R. Scott Cantrell). Delaney and director/founder David Block drop by Stage Talk this week to let us in on all the fun.LISTEN HERE
-
KSKA: Friday, June 23 at 2:45pm Twenty-five years ago, Jerry and Sandy Harper founded Cyrano's Theatre Company located at the corner of 4th Avenue and D Street in downtown Anchorage. This summer, the Board of Directors announced that the company will be moving to the former Out North Contemporary Art House located on Debarr Street midway between midtown and east Anchorage. This week on Stage Talk, Cyrano's Producing Artistic Director Teresa Pond and Board Member Jay Burns drop by to tell us about all the new and exciting opportunities this will bring to the company as well as a few fond memories of the old space.LISTEN HERE
-
KSKA: Friday, January 13 at 2:45pm The Anchorage Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Conductor/Maestro Randy Fleischer, brings back its annual collaboration between music and film as it performs the original soundtracks to two of Charlie Chaplin's more popular films, The Kidand The Idle Class while the films are shown. Fleischer and Education Coordinator Susan Windgrove-Reed come by Stage Talk today to give some background on Chaplin and how Fleischer works to combine the music with the films during the showings. Both films, along with the Anchorage Symphony Orchestra perform Saturday at 8pm in the Atwood Concert Hall.LISTEN NOW
-
KSKA: Friday, December 16 at 2:45pmUAA Department of Music and Anchorage Opera have teamed up again under the leadership of Associate Professor Mari Hahn to present two one-act operas, Savitri by Gustav Holst and Dr. Miracle by Georges Bizet, both performing Friday, 12/16 through Sunday 12/18 in the UAA Fine Arts Building Recital Hall. Hahn, who rewrote both librettos and who directed both productions brings two of the performers, Linda Porter and Zaide Manzano to Stage Talk today.LISTEN NOW
-
KSKA: Friday, October 7 at 2:45pm Momentum Dance Collective is known for taking a few risks with their productions (like dancing off the side of the Anchorage Museum) and Urban Yeti is known for their long-form improvisations, which for some is like walking a tight wire without a net. So it makes sense that they'd collaborate, right? What will it be like? No one really knows yet, but Becky Kendall and Ariel Graham from Momentum Dance Collective and John Parsi from Urban Yeti come on Stage Talk this week to brain storm their ideas for a performance that will happen on November 12th at the Church of Love in Spenard.LISTEN NOW
-
If collaboration is the common denominator of all performing arts, Spirit--The 7th Fire of Alaska is the ubber-collaboration as it brings together people from Alaska Dance Theatre, Alaska Native Heritage Center, Theatre Artists United, Alaska Children's Choir, members of the Anchorage Symphony Orchestra and local actors, dancers and musicians. Join Stage Talk this week to listen to Artistic Executive Producer Steven Alvarez and Artistic Stage Director Teresa Pond as they tell us how it all goes together. Spirit--The 7th Fire of Alaska performs February 20th-22nd at the Performing Arts Center.KSKA: Friday, Feb. 20, at 2:45pmListen Now:
-
Momentum Dance Collective's Ariel Graham and Becky Kendall drop by the studio to talk about their upcoming production of Breaking Ground performing January 17th at the Alaska Dance Theatre as well as to chat about dance opportunities in Anchorage and the nature of dance in the performing arts.KSKA: Friday, Jan 16, at 2:45 p.m.Listen Now:
-
Anchorage playwright Arlitia Jones and San Francisco Bay area director Jayne Wenger talk about the art of collaboration as they prepare to present Arlitia's newest play, Come to Me Leopards at Cyrano's Theatre Companyopening October 25th and running through November 17th.KSKA: Friday 10/18 at 2:45pmListen Now