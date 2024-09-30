Anchorage played a major role in the Cold War with our large military installations and missile batteries, but did you know spies and counter-spies were working here, too? In advance on a major conference on Cold War history, including espionage, Hometown Alaska looks at what was going on under the surface in our city a generation ago. KSKA: Wednesday, Sept. 3, at 2:00 and 9:00 p.m.Listen now:

Listen