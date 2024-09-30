-
On previous episodes of this program we’ve heard a lot about how, in the past, Alaska and Russia helped to melt the 'Ice Curtain'. That was an important time in US and Russian relations. Things are a little different today though, and this program asks the question “Are we headed back to the cold?”Thanks for listening!
KSKA: Tuesday, February, 20 2018, at 2:00 p.m. We're bringing you a show about a time when Alaskans and Russians were reunited and found they shared a common heritage. We’re going to hear incredible tales from key players in melting the Alaska-Russia Ice Curtain in the mid-1980s discuss how Alaska helped end the Cold War, launching a 30-year era of productive commercial and personal relations across the Bering Strait.LISTEN HERE
Anchorage played a major role in the Cold War with our large military installations and missile batteries, but did you know spies and counter-spies were working here, too? In advance on a major conference on Cold War history, including espionage, Hometown Alaska looks at what was going on under the surface in our city a generation ago. KSKA: Wednesday, Sept. 3, at 2:00 and 9:00 p.m.Listen now: