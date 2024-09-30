-
Anchorage residents enjoyed outdoor activities in early December as the city finally received a long awaited blanketing of snow.
Alaska Winter Hazards, from Cabin Fever to avalanches. Waking up in the morning with the conviction that mother nature wants you dead is never more plausible than in the midst of the cold, dark Alaska Winter. What it takes to survive on the next Hometown, Alaska. Participate in the live call-in Wednesday 2:00 - 3:00 pm.KSKA: Wednesday 1/25 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
Severe weather has often made the Copper Basin 300 one of the most challenging of the mid-distance sled dog races. This year it was so bad that the race was called off after beginning on Saturday Cold weather and deep snow, plus winds that blew away much of the trail were cited.
The mettle of “Occupy” protesters in Fairbanks is being tested as the mercury dips well below zero. The temperature dropped to -38 Wednesday morning, but Occupy Fairbanks has not been frozen out.
There’ll be no arrest, no prosecution, or a conviction. But, Tuesday the Palmer District Attorney’s office and the state troopers officially closed a 20 year old sexual assault case, satisfied they’d finally identified the perpetrator.
A new book explores a topic Alaskans are all too familiar with: the cold. In the interest of research, Anchorage author Bill Streever takes a dip in the…