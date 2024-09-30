-
As the summer winds down, Outdoor Explorer looks at one of the worst years of salmon fishing in memory in southcentral Alaska. We’ll review what happened, why it happened, and talk about the impacts on anglers and communities. Thanks for listening!
-
Coming up this week: Gulf fixed gear fishermen get a surprise cod opening to end the year; it looks like there'll be another herring fishery this spring in Behm Canal, and how sunlight makes spilled oil especially deadly to fish.
-
A federal judge in Anchorage is expected to rule soon on the state of Alaska and the fishing industry’s legal move to roll back restrictions on the Atka Mackerel and Pacific Cod fishery due to start at the first of the year around Adak and in the Western Aleutians.