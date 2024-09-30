Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
  • News
    What happened to Kenai salmon?
    As the summer winds down, Outdoor Explorer looks at one of the worst years of salmon fishing in memory in southcentral Alaska. We’ll review what happened, why it happened, and talk about the impacts on anglers and communities. Thanks for listening!
  • News
    The Alaska Fisheries Report with Jay Barrett
    Jay Barrett
    Coming up this week: Gulf fixed gear fishermen get a surprise cod opening to end the year; it looks like there'll be another herring fishery this spring in Behm Canal, and how sunlight makes spilled oil especially deadly to fish.
  • News
    Ruling Expected On Atka Mackerel, Pacific Cod Restriction Roll Backs
    Steve Heimel
    A federal judge in Anchorage is expected to rule soon on the state of Alaska and the fishing industry’s legal move to roll back restrictions on the Atka Mackerel and Pacific Cod fishery due to start at the first of the year around Adak and in the Western Aleutians.