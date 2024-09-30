-
With less than three weeks remaining in the legislative session, it’s looking unlikely lawmakers will pass a bill to re-establish the Alaska Coastal Management Program.
Backers of a citizens’ initiative to re-establish an Alaska Coastal Management Program have submitted nearly 34,000 signatures to the state Division of Elections.
Organizers of a citizen’s ballot initiative to restore Alaska’s Coastal Management Program have well over the number of signatures required to put it on the statewide ballot, says Juneau Mayor Bruce Botelho.
The petition books for a ballot measure to restore Alaska's Coastal Zone Management program have hit the street.
Sponsors of a citizens’ initiative to re-establish the Alaska Coastal Management Program are frustrated by the Parnell Administration’s apparent foot dragging.
Coastal Zone Management
The doors are now locked on the state’s Coastal Management Program. That’s the bottom line result of the legislature and governor’s action last week in not extending it.
Legislators are getting together Monday morning to make a final, slim attempt to save the state’s Coastal Management Program. The agency is now on track for permanent closure at the end of business Thursday unless the legislature - and the governor - act to extend it.
The state Senate is ready to agree to a one-year extension of the state's Coastal Zone Management system without changes.