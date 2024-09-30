-
Oil and Gas taxes take the forefront at the legislature this week – but that’s not all on the menu for the next few days.
-
Backers of a citizen’s initiative to re-establish the Alaska Coastal Management Program have unleashed a full-court press to collect nearly 26,000 signatures needed to put the measure on this year’s statewide ballot.
-
The Lieutenant Governor has received a petition application with at least the required hundred signatures for a ballot question that would put a new Coastal Management program back before the legislature -- or the public -- next year.