coastal erosion

On this show we hear from several guests about climate change and its impact on the sports and recreational activities that so many of us love. We cover how the climate in Alaska is changing, what these changes mean for all Alaskans, and what we as individuals can do to help combat climate change.
The grim news headlines pound like heavy waves against a weakened coast line. Our warming climate hits rural communities hard. They have decisions to make: leave or stay and fight. Two initiatives will work to give them information to make those choices.LISTEN HERE
KSKA: Thursday, Nov. 02, at 2:00 p.m. Dramatic changes have happened in the ocean in southcentral Alaska in the last few years. What’s causing them? On this next Outdoor Explorer, we hear from two authors who have done studies and written on the impact of climate change on the marine environment, from increasing acidity to rising sea waters. LISTEN HERE
Can we ever truly wrap our arms around the Arctic? A recent conference with speakers from across the globe gave it a try. We harvest the takeaways from two who were there. KSKA: Wednesday, Sept. 30, at 2 :00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.Listen Now: