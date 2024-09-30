-
A dozen new wildfires were reported in Alaska Thursday, a mix of lightning and human caused blazes. Several are being fought, including an over 1,000 acre lightning start in the Delta Junction area, where more than 50 firefighters and air resources are working.

Plane Crash Kills Five Near Birchwood, Lawmakers Preparing to Head Back to Juneau, Top Veterans Affairs Official Visiting Alaska, 360 North Carrying Soboleff Memorial Service, and more...

One of two wildfires burning east of Healy has grown substantially, and could start sending smoke toward Fairbanks. The Coal Creek Fire is mapped at 3,000 acres, burning in mixed hardwoods and black spruce, about 15 miles northeast of Healy.