Coal Creek

  • News
    Dozens of New Fires Ignite
    A dozen new wildfires were reported in Alaska Thursday, a mix of lightning and human caused blazes. Several are being fought, including an over 1,000 acre lightning start in the Delta Junction area, where more than 50 firefighters and air resources are working.
  • Alaska News Nightly
    Alaska News Nightly: May 27, 2011
    Josh Edge
    Plane Crash Kills Five Near Birchwood, Lawmakers Preparing to Head Back to Juneau, Top Veterans Affairs Official Visiting Alaska, 360 North Carrying Soboleff Memorial Service, and more...
  • News
    Coal Creek Fire Grows to 3,000 Acres
    Dan Bross
    One of two wildfires burning east of Healy has grown substantially, and could start sending smoke toward Fairbanks. The Coal Creek Fire is mapped at 3,000 acres, burning in mixed hardwoods and black spruce, about 15 miles northeast of Healy.