Alaska's abundant coal resources are attracting world attention, especially in the Matanuska - Susitna Borough area, where rich deposits of bituminous coal have attracted development interests from as far away as Australia. But some Mat Su residents say that development will bring only environmental damage and disruption of a rural lifestyle. Others are anticipating high paying jobs. Join Ellen Lockyer for A Closer Look at coal mining in the Mat Su.Thursday 12/13 at 1:00 pm
Sydney, Australia- based Riversdale Alaska has been awarded a state coal lease in the Chickaloon area. Riversdale was the high bidder for the almost ten thousand acres of potential coal bearing lands in the Matanuska- Susitna Borough, paying a more than 3 million dollars bonus for the lease.
The Matanuska Susitna Borough has voted down a resolution aimed at expanding a state health assessment regarding coal development in the Palmer area.
Alaska contains about half of the coal reserves in the United States and development proposals are increasing. No matter if you live nearby a mine or a train transporting coal simply travels through your town, pollutants are released throughout the mining process. Hosted by Alaska Community Action on Toxics, listen to neurologist Dr. Lockwood's talk on "Coal and Your Health" this week on Addressing Alaskans.KSKA: Thursday 3/15 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
Residents opposed to the development of a coal mine near Sutton have filed a citizens’ complaint with the Department of Natural Resources.
Wednesday, the Environmental Protection Agency issued new, strict, regulations on mercury emissions from coal fired power plants.
The contentious issue of coal development held the floor at a packed Matanuska Susitna Borough Assembly meeting in Palmer Tuesday night. Home owners in the vicinity of a proposed Usibelli mining project were not shy about airing their views before the panel.
Golden Valley Electric’s plan to buy and restart the Healy clean coal plant drew attention at a utility board meeting Monday night in Fairbanks.