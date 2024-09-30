-
The U.S. Postal Service will delay the closure or consolidation of thousands of post offices around the country, including five in Alaska.
Juneau residents turned out in force Wednesday night to urge U.S. Postal Service officials not to close the Douglas Post Office.
What’s a post office mean to a small community? Just ask folks in Point Baker, a Southeast fishing town threatened with the loss of one of its few institutions.
Tuesday, the National Park Service had to close the road to Exit Glacier outside of Seward because of flooding. Water is over the road and the gate will be shut until it is shallow enough to drive safely through again.
The U.S. Postal Service is again looking at closing post offices in Alaska to save money. Tuesday, the Postmaster General announced a list of more than 3,600 offices around the country being examined for closure or relocation. Three-dozen of them are in Alaska.
Post offices in Southeast Alaska's Douglas and Point Baker are among 36 in Alaska tentatively slated for closure under a federal money-saving plan.
State managers saw a drop in kings passing by Eyak and ordered the restriction, according to state biologist Mark Sommerville.