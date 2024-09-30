-
Dave Johnston has had many firsts: the first winter ascents of Denali and Mount Foraker, and the first Denali State Park Ranger being just a few. He also has climbed the 50 highest peaks in the U.S. with his family. Join your host Paul Twardock with Dave, his wife Cari and son Galen for the next Outdoor Explorer.
While most of us are storing our skis for the summer, the Denali climbing season is just beginning. Climbing rangers are putting in Kahiltna Base Camp and the first climbers are on the mountain soon to be followed by 1000s of others. Join us for the next Outdoor Explorer as we talk with two veterans of Denali, climber Colby Coombs and Denali Ranger Melis Coady.Thanks for listening!
The Chugach Mountains form Anchorage’s scenic skyline. While during the summer the trail heads are full of people and access is easy. Winter is a different story. For quiet and solitude a winter week day in the almost 500,000 acre Chugach State Park is hard to beat. On this week’s show we’ll be talking about exploring the Chugach Mountains in the winter. Thanks for listening!
Dr. Kevin Krein discusses the significance of nature sports on Western culture, the value of these activities and how they shape the relationship of humans to the natural environment. Thanks for listening!
We humans can live a long time, long enough to do a lot and see a lot. On the next Outdoor Explorer, we have a climber who topped some of the world’s greatest peaks... 50 years ago and then never stopped. We’ll also be joined by one of Alaska’s toughest runners, who completed more than 60 marathons and helped start some of Alaska’s biggest races. In both cases, they’re fun and inspiring for any age.Thanks for listening!
KSKA: Thursday, February 15, at 2 & 8 p.m. On the next Outdoor Explorer, we’re focusing on winter sports and, for all those Olympics junkies listening, the question on your mind, how do I get my kid on a Wheatie’s box? The best answer seems to be-- cool it. Those amazing elite athletes create themselves. We’ll learn from the people who know best, with tips on how parents can -- and should -- give kids the opportunity to get outside and compete.LISTEN HERE
KSKA: Thursday, December 14, at 2:00 p.m. 2017 will be remembered in part as the "Year of the Bear" in Southcentral Alaska. On the next Outdoor Explorer, we’ll talk about why we had scary and tragic incidents, and why far more bears were killed in Anchorage than usual. For something a bit more fun, we also have a segment on rock and ice climbing, a sports that is exploding in popularity, with great opportunities to learn inside and out.LISTEN HERE
KSKA: Thursday, Jan. 12, at 2:00 p.m. On Outdoor Explorer, we're fortunate to meet some of the world’s most amazing people, and that was especially true when Dario Schwoerer was in town to talk about his 100,000-mile sailboat voyage. On our next show we'll hear from Dario about his amazing family, some scary moments they've endured, and their hopes for our planet.LISTEN NOW
00000193-6344-d71b-a7fb-ebdf90790000On the next Outdoor Explorer: Climbing North America's highest peak. The first climbers of the season are beginning their attempts on Denali. And in a few weeks, base camp on the Kahiltna glacier will become an international village of mountaineers. Host Annie Feidt will be joined by Denali climbing guides and a National Park Service climbing ranger on the next Outdoor Explorer.KSKA: Thursday 4/25 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
Lonnie Dupre is back in Alaska for a second attempt at climbing Denali solo in the month of January.