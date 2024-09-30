Climber Death

-
A fatal fall high on Denali took the lives of two climbers late Wednesday night and severely injured two others. These are the third and fourth deaths on the mountain this year, with seven deaths overall in the Alaska Range this climbing season.
Fall Kills Two More Denali Climbers, Injures Two Others, Postal Service Cuts May Affect Juneau Residents, Coal Creek Fire Grows to 3,000 Acres, Near-Record High Temperatures Sweep Across Central Interior, and more...
Two climbers have been killed in an avalanche in Denali National Park. The Park Service reports that 33-year-old Jiro Kurihara of Canmore, Alberta, and 28-year-old Junya Shiraishi of Sapporo, Japan were found dead in avalanche debris near the base of Mt. Francis, a 10,400 foot peak near Mt. McKinley.
Sealaska Raises Land Selection Issue in Washington DC, Unalaska Group Engages in Unusual Spring Cleanup, Lawmakers Debate Special Session for Coastal Management Program, and more...