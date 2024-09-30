climate science

-
On this show we hear from several guests about climate change and its impact on the sports and recreational activities that so many of us love. We cover how the climate in Alaska is changing, what these changes mean for all Alaskans, and what we as individuals can do to help combat climate change.
KSKA: Thursday, Nov. 02, at 2:00 p.m. Dramatic changes have happened in the ocean in southcentral Alaska in the last few years. What’s causing them? On this next Outdoor Explorer, we hear from two authors who have done studies and written on the impact of climate change on the marine environment, from increasing acidity to rising sea waters. LISTEN HERE
KSKA: Thursday, Jan. 12, at 2:00 p.m. On Outdoor Explorer, we're fortunate to meet some of the world’s most amazing people, and that was especially true when Dario Schwoerer was in town to talk about his 100,000-mile sailboat voyage. On our next show we'll hear from Dario about his amazing family, some scary moments they've endured, and their hopes for our planet.LISTEN NOW
Climatologist Brian Brettschneider visits Hometown Alaska to help put our current very weird weather patterns into perspective. Is Anchorage becoming the banana belt? KSKA: Wednesday, March 4, at 2:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.Listen Now: