-
On this show we hear from several guests about climate change and its impact on the sports and recreational activities that so many of us love. We cover how the climate in Alaska is changing, what these changes mean for all Alaskans, and what we as individuals can do to help combat climate change.
-
On the next Outdoor Explorer, we have an interview with one of the world’s top professional snowboarders, Jeremy Jones, who has made more than 50 films about his exploits in Alaska alone. But that’s not all Jeremy is about anymore. As he saw winter eroding, he has become an activist to do something about climate change, and recruited other top skiing and boarding pros to become activists as well.Thanks for listening!
-
The spruce beetle has changed the forests of southcentral Alaska, and it’s not done. On the next Outdoor Explorer, we’ll examine the forest changes driven by a warming climate. The most important factor has been these beetles. We’ll learn about their life cycle, impact, how to fight them, and what their explosion means for the places we recreate. We’ll also go deeper, learning what the best science predicts is next.Thanks for listening!
-
It is the consensus of climate experts and 18 major American scientific associations that climate change and global warming is occurring at an unprecedented rate since the rise of humans and that it is due a “greenhouse” effect caused by a number of gases, the most important being man-made carbon dioxide. On this Line One program we discuss the potential health impacts of climate change in Alaska.Thanks for listening!
-
KSKA: Friday, June 24 at 2:45pmListen in to Stage Talk this week as playwright Chantal Bilodeau, actor Jay Burns and actor Polly Anderson drop by to talk about Bilodeau's "Cli-Fi" (Climate Fiction) play, Sila which opens at Cyrano's Theatre Company Friday, June 24th and runs Thursdays through Sundays until July 10th.DOWNLOAD AUDIO
-
Climatologist Brian Brettschneider visits Hometown Alaska to help put our current very weird weather patterns into perspective. Is Anchorage becoming the banana belt? KSKA: Wednesday, March 4, at 2:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.Listen Now: