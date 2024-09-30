-
It’s been 55 years since the March on Washington and Martin Luther King Jr.’s famous “I Have a Dream” speech. The University of Alaska Anchorage Black Student Union organized an event celebrating the historic moment with speakers, performances, and multimedia presentations. This episode features selections from the program.Thanks for listening!
Michael Flood and Liz Morgan from Katori Hall's 2010 Olivia Award winning drama about a chance meeting between Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and a mysterious hotel maid on the night before King's assassination come by Stage Talk this week. Tune in to hear about Perseverance Theatre's production of The Mountaintop which runs in the Sydney Laurence Theatre in the Performing Arts Center through February 22nd.KSKA: Friday, Feb.13, at 2:45pm.Listen Now:
The U.S. Supreme Court vacated a major provision of the landmark Voting Rights Act on Tuesday morning. The Court did not invalidate the entire law, and Alaska’s Congressional delegation has mixed reactions.Download Audio
Last week, an FBI agent based in California who specializes in Civil Rights took part in a public forum held at Anchorage's Fairview Recreation Center. For an hour, Supervisory Agent Peter Kaupp told the packed room what constitutes a federal hate crime...and what does not.
House Votes to Bar FDA Approval of ‘Frankenfish’, Congressional Delegates Divided on Likelihood of Gas Pipeline, UAA Professor Urges Better Management of Oil Reserves, Annual Finances Released by Congressional Delegates, and more...
Tuesday night the Anchorage Assembly passed a municipal ordinance banning discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity.Len Anderson, KSKA…