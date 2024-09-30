civil rights

Michael Flood and Liz Morgan from Katori Hall's 2010 Olivia Award winning drama about a chance meeting between Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and a mysterious hotel maid on the night before King's assassination come by Stage Talk this week. Tune in to hear about Perseverance Theatre's production of The Mountaintop which runs in the Sydney Laurence Theatre in the Performing Arts Center through February 22nd.KSKA: Friday, Feb.13, at 2:45pm.Listen Now:

