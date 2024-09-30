-
The Chugach Mountains form Anchorage’s scenic skyline. While during the summer the trail heads are full of people and access is easy. Winter is a different story. For quiet and solitude a winter week day in the almost 500,000 acre Chugach State Park is hard to beat. On this week’s show we’ll be talking about exploring the Chugach Mountains in the winter. Thanks for listening!
https://player.vimeo.com/video/104357106?title=0&byline=0&portrait=0&color=918a8a Adventure within Range from ATMI on Vimeo.Alaska Teen Media producers Barae and Aviva Hirsch explored Hope with U.S. Olympic Skier Holly Brooks. Brooks explains why she loves to train in the Chugach National Forest.
This week's show puts together four guys who love hiking these trails and know them well, an author, two trail managers and your host. We'll talk about our favorite hikes while we put together a trail guide on the air.KSKA: Thursday 7/25 2:00 pm and 9:00 pmListen Now