Chugach Mountains

  • Hiking in Chugach State Park. (Emily Russell/Alaska Public Media)
    Outdoor Explorer
    Exploring the Chugach
    Eric Bork
    The Chugach Mountains form Anchorage’s scenic skyline. While during the summer the trail heads are full of people and access is easy. Winter is a different story. For quiet and solitude a winter week day in the almost 500,000 acre Chugach State Park is hard to beat. On this week’s show we’ll be talking about exploring the Chugach Mountains in the winter. Thanks for listening!
  • Programs
    Adventure Within Range
    https://player.vimeo.com/video/104357106?title=0&byline=0&portrait=0&color=918a8a Adventure within Range from ATMI on Vimeo.Alaska Teen Media producers Barae and Aviva Hirsch explored Hope with U.S. Olympic Skier Holly Brooks. Brooks explains why she loves to train in the Chugach National Forest.
  • Outdoor Explorer
    Hiking the Chugach
    Charles Wohlforth
    00000192-9ca3-dda9-a1f3-defb015b0000This week's show puts together four guys who love hiking these trails and know them well, an author, two trail managers and your host. We'll talk about our favorite hikes while we put together a trail guide on the air.KSKA: Thursday 7/25 2:00 pm and 9:00 pmListen Now