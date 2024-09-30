-
KSKA: Friday, December 15 at 2:45p.m. Perseverance Theatre is bringing back Arlitia Jones and Michael Evan Haney's stage adaptation of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol for the fourth year to the Discovery Theatre in downtown Anchorage and actors Aaron Wiseman ("Marley/Ghost of Christmas Present"), Danielle Rabinovitch ("Ghost of Christmas Past/Katherine/Mrs Dilber") and Anchorage General Manager Josh Lowman drop by the studio this week to talk about, among other things, character motivations and class struggles in the play. A Christmas Carol performs December 14 through the 29th.LISTEN HERE
KSKA: Friday, December 8 at 2:45pm Wayne Mitchell, co-playwright and actor, along with Music Director Seth Eggleston, drop by Stage Talk this week to chat about TBA Theatre's latest offering; a celebration of Christmas set in 1225 Medieval Europe called Christmas Knight. Four tales, all based on history or folklore that predate much of what we think of modern Christmas will be presented December 8-17 in the E. R. Brown Auditorium in Grant Hall on the campus of Alaska Pacific University. Join Wayne and Seth this week to hear about how they've researched and brought to life these adventures full of music, story and fascinating characters.LISTEN HERE
KSKA: Friday, November 24 at 2:45pm Anchorage Community Theatre is presenting a zany comedy for the holidays from the pen of Atlanta playwright Topher Paynein Let Nothing You Dismay. Twenty-two characters played by eight actors tell the story of a young couple waiting for the birth of their soon-to-be-adopted child on Christmas Day. Joining Host Steve Hunt this week on Stage Talk is Missy Overly, an actor who plays three different parts, and David Block who has taken on the reins of Director. Let Nothing You Dismay runs November 24 through December 17 at Anchorage Community Theatre located at 1133 E. 70th Avenue.LISTEN HERE
KSKA: Friday, December 9 at 2:45pm TBA Theatre's holiday offering this year is the stage adaptation of the classic film about Santa Clause (a.k.a. Kris Kringle) being put on trial, Miracle on 34th Street. Join actors Morgan Mitchell and Ivan Taylor as they drop by Stage Talk this week to tell us all about it. Miracle on 34th Street opens December 9th and runs through the 18th at Alaska Pacific University's Grant Hall Theatre.LISTEN NOW
KSKA: Friday, December 2 at 2:45pmCyrano's Theatre Company is bringing back two favorites for its holiday offerings this year: Pinkalicious the Musical written by Elizabeth Kann and Victoria Kann (based on their picture book by the same name) with music and lyrics by John Gregor and Every Christmas Story Ever Told (and then some) by Michael Carlton, Jim Fitzgerald and John K. Alvarez. Teresa Pond, who directed both plays (as well as the New York premier of Pinkalicious) joins actors Sarah Baird and Austin Roach this week on Stage Talk. Both plays perform through December 18th.LISTEN NOW
KSKA: Friday, November 18 at 2:45pm Joseph Robinette's stage adaptation of C. S. Lewis' popular story of four children who enter a magical world through an ordinary wardrobe, meet fantastic characters and begin a battle between good and evil opens November 18 as Anchorage Community Theatre presents The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe. Director Dave Block and actors Hadley Earl and Todd Sherwood drop by Stage Talk this week to talk about the show which runs Thursdays-Sundays through December 11th.LISTEN NOW
Valley Performing Arts is presenting Julian Wiles' heart-warming comedy Fruitcakes and Dave Nufer ("Mack Morgan") from the show drops by Stage Talk this week to talk about how it's going. Fruitcakes runs Fridays and Saturdays at 7:00 and Sundays at 2:00 through December 20th.KSKA: Friday, December 4 at 2:45pmDownload Audio
Local playwright Arlitia Jones working in collaboration with director Michael Haney has come up with a new and exciting version of Dickens' classic holiday tale A Christmas Carol. Actor Jamie Nelson, who plays Bob Cratchit and Josh Lowman of Perseverance Theatre join Jean and Steve this week to bring some holiday cheer. A Christmas Carol runs through December 28th at the Discovery Theatre in the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts.KSKA: Friday, Dec. 19, at 2:45 p.m.Listen Now:
Join Director Don Gomes and Actor Sarah Weaver as they talk about Anchorage Community Theatre putting on a play about a group trying their "bless their little hearts" best to put on a Christmas pageant. The results are almost disasterous. For the poor souls in Jones, Hope and Wootens' Christmas Belles, that is. Tune in to Stage Talk this week to hear details about ACT's latest offering running until December 21st.KSKA: Friday, Dec. 12, at 2:45 p.m.Listen now:
Let's go on a trip to... oh say, The Little Town of Christmas as produced by The Alaska Fine Arts Academy. But first, let's hear from out trip advisors, Director Renee Chumley and Actor Betty Burke this week on Stage Talk.KSKA: Friday, Dec. 5, at 2:45 p.m.Listen now: