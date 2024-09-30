-
Chitina dip netters will get another crack at pulling 10 additional sockeyes out of the Copper river next week, as a plug of reds makes its way upstream.
-
Glacial Outburst Floods Mendenhall Lake, River, Emergency Towing System Tried on Cruise Ship, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Launches, New Law Banning Synthetic Marijuana Goes Into Effect, and more...
-
The Copper River red salmon return has slowed down after a big start. This year’s run is predicted to be a little over 2 million sockeye, on the high side of the 10-year-average.
-
House Votes to Bar FDA Approval of ‘Frankenfish’, Congressional Delegates Divided on Likelihood of Gas Pipeline, UAA Professor Urges Better Management of Oil Reserves, Annual Finances Released by Congressional Delegates, and more...