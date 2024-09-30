China experts James and Deborah Fallows visited the University of Alaska Anchorage on November 12th. This week on Addressing Alaskans, listening to their evening presentation at the Wendy Williamson. Deborah offers opening remarks on learning the Chinese language and the meaning of love, followed by her husband, national correspondent for The Atlantic, James Fallows. His talk focuses on his book Postcards from Tomorrow Square, Reports from China.KSKA: Thursday 12/6 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm

Listen