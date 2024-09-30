-
The United States and China are major trade partners, but current economic tensions between the two countries could have far-reaching affects. Erin Ennis, Senior Vice President of the US-China Business Council spoke at the Alaska World Affairs Council about what these trade issues might mean for Alaska. Thanks for listening!
-
Thousands of counterfeit Apple products were recently intercepted at the Anchorage airport. A large shipment of fake Apple computer products was stopped at the Fed Express package handling facility at the Anchorage airport just before the Christmas holiday. Customs and Border Protection officers came across the counterfeit products as they were examining a shipment from China to destinations in the lower 48.
-
China experts James and Deborah Fallows visited the University of Alaska Anchorage on November 12th. This week on Addressing Alaskans, listening to their evening presentation at the Wendy Williamson. Deborah offers opening remarks on learning the Chinese language and the meaning of love, followed by her husband, national correspondent for The Atlantic, James Fallows. His talk focuses on his book Postcards from Tomorrow Square, Reports from China.KSKA: Thursday 12/6 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
-
This week on Addressing Alaskans Australian Consul General, Christopher De Cure asks, "Is China’s demand for resources shifting the balance of power in the Asia-Pacific region?" His talk was recorded at the Alaska World Affairs Council on August 26.KSKA: Thursday 9/15 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pmPROGRAMMING UPDATE: The President of Iceland will not be broadcast on KSKA, but you can listen here.
-
The most powerful icebreaker in the world is now being built, and it will belong to China. That was among the revelations made by a worried Coast Guard Commandant to a U.S. Senate hearing Friday.
-
Work is wrapping up at the fish processing plants in Bristol Bay. Many of the workers are not going back to Anchorage or Portland, though.
-
Foreign Workers Fuel Bristol Bay’s Fish Processing Industry, Study Shows ‘Frankenfish’ Can Breed With Wild Salmon, Alaska Businessman Won’t be Charged in Florida, Pallada Arrives in Kodiak, and more...