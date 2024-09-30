children's theatre

-
The popular children's story of Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day comes to the Cyrano's Theatre Company stage in a musical version by Judith Viorst and Shelly Markham. Nathan M. Swan (Alexander) doesn't get as far as Australia, but makes his way, along with Director Janet Stoneburner, to the KSKA studios this week to talk about how his day is going. "Alexander" runs November 28th through December 22nd.KSKA: Friday, Nov. 21, at 2:45 p.m.Listen now:
-
They've been singing for thirty-three years and dancing for almost that long and now The Music Machine comes to Stage Talk. Hear co-founder Janet Carr-Campbell sing the praises of all those she has worked with over the years and listen to ten-year old singer and dancer phenom Abby Sorum talk about what she loves most about performing. The Music Machine's annual musical revue starring sixty-five children aged six to eighteen opens July 30th and runs through August 2nd at the Performing Arts Center's Discovery Theatre.KSKA: Friday, July 25 at 2:45pmDownload Audio
-
A. A. Milne's endearing and enduring characters Kanga, Eeyore, Piglet and Rabbit among others come to life in the Alaska Fine Arts Academy's production of Kristin Sergel's stage adaptation of Winnie-the-Pooh. AFAA's Executive Director Holly Linsay along with Co-Director Holly Tarkov and actor Chris Cox come on Stage Talk this week to let Jean and Steve in on all the fun. Winnie-the-Pooh opens in Eagle River on July 11th and runs through the 26th.KSKA: Friday, June 27, at 2:45 p.m.Listen now:
-
Find out what's up with Wilbur and the gang as TBA brings Charlotte's Web to the stage. Megan Bladow and Shane Mitchell come to Stage Talk this week to talk about their production of E. B. White's classic tale running May 9-18th at Grant Hall on the campus of Alaska Pacific University.KSKA: Friday, May 2, at 2:45 p.m.Listen now: