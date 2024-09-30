-
Monday, November 20, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. The decision to take your child to counseling is a difficult one and just getting a teen to go to the first appointment can be a daunting task. How do you find a good therapist? What questions should you ask? How can you tell if it’s working or if you are just wasting time and money? These and many other questions are common for parents who are often desperate to find some answers to why their child might be struggling. On the next program co-host Prentiss Pemberton welcomes clinical therapists Maureen Young and Krista Pemberton, for an informative conversation about child and adolescent therapy.LISTEN NOW
Monday, October 9, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. Internet pornography is a growing concern for parents. The average age of exposure to pornography is 11 years old and trending down. Exposure to pornographic images and videos can happen anywhere, at any time of day, often despite the best efforts by adults to regulate and control access. All of our kids are vulnerable. Please join co-host Prentiss Pemberton and documentary film maker Dr. Delaney Ruston, as they discuss these and other questions about the impacts of pornography on children’s health and wellness.LISTEN HERE
KSKA: Thursday, Sept. 14, at 2:00 p.m. How young can you take your kids outdoors? For some Alaska parents, there isn't much of a limit, and they are taking babies backpacking, boating and camping. It makes sense. Babies are more portable that bigger kids, and they are constantly amused by the passing world from a backpack. But there are cautions to be aware of, and on our next show we'll talk to a pediatrician as well as an adventurer to learn about taking babies to the backcountry.LISTEN HERE
Monday, August 21, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. On this Line One program the focus is on efforts to prevent fetal alcohol exposure and its effects. We will discuss local and national efforts and the challenges to preventing the lifelong effects that alcohol can cause in the developing fetus.LISTEN HERE
Monday, August 14, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. On this edition of the Line One we discuss the data on child abuse and neglect in Alaska, including risk factors, consequences, and prevention. Included will be a discussion of the Adverse Childhood Experiences data on long term health consequences.LISTEN HERE
Monday, July 17, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. The latest research shows that more than half of all children are, at least on occasion, directly involved in bullying as a perpetrator, victim, or both. No child is immune. Children of every race, gender, grade and socio-economic sector are impacted. Please join co-host Prentiss Pemberton and his guests as they discuss the impacts of bullying and look at what efforts are being taken to prevent bullying in our community.LISTEN HERE
Monday, May 08, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. Adverse childhood experiences have been linked to risky health behaviors, chronic health conditions, low life potential, and early death. As the number of adverse childhood experiences increases, so does the risk for these outcomes. On the next Line One program the topic is the Mat-Su Health Foundation report on combating child maltreatment.LISTEN HERE
Monday, February 07, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. Kid's health and wellness is a complex thing. Cell phones, pornography, and social media challenge our best parenting efforts at every turn. At a loss for what to do, it’s easy for parents to become frustrated and angry. Please join Line One Co-Hosts, Prentiss Pemberton and Dr. Thad Woodard, as they open up the phone lines to answer your questions about pediatric health and wellness.LISTEN NOW
Monday, November 07, 2016, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m.The endocrine system is made up of the pituitary gland, thyroid gland, parathyroid glands, adrenal glands, pancreas, ovaries and testicles. On the next show, we discuss disorders of the endocrine system.LISTEN NOW
KSKA: Monday, August 29, 2016, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. Marijuana abuse is responsible for 70% of teen admissions to substance abuse treatment programs and is strongly correlated with many adolescent emotional and behavioral problems. Join host Prentiss Pemberton and Anchorage therapist Tad Sumner, LCSW as they discuss the challenges of teenage marijuana abuse.LISTEN NOW