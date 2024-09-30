Monday, November 20, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. The decision to take your child to counseling is a difficult one and just getting a teen to go to the first appointment can be a daunting task. How do you find a good therapist? What questions should you ask? How can you tell if it’s working or if you are just wasting time and money? These and many other questions are common for parents who are often desperate to find some answers to why their child might be struggling. On the next program co-host Prentiss Pemberton welcomes clinical therapists Maureen Young and Krista Pemberton, for an informative conversation about child and adolescent therapy.LISTEN NOW

