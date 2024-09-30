-
Monday, November 20, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. The decision to take your child to counseling is a difficult one and just getting a teen to go to the first appointment can be a daunting task. How do you find a good therapist? What questions should you ask? How can you tell if it’s working or if you are just wasting time and money? These and many other questions are common for parents who are often desperate to find some answers to why their child might be struggling. On the next program co-host Prentiss Pemberton welcomes clinical therapists Maureen Young and Krista Pemberton, for an informative conversation about child and adolescent therapy.LISTEN NOW
Monday, August 21, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. On this Line One program the focus is on efforts to prevent fetal alcohol exposure and its effects. We will discuss local and national efforts and the challenges to preventing the lifelong effects that alcohol can cause in the developing fetus.LISTEN HERE
KSKA: Wednesday, June 01 @ 2:00 pm and 8:00p.m. For the price of child care for an infant in Anchorage you could pay a mortgage on a house or buy a luxury car. On the next Hometown Alaska, we'll talk about the difficulties of finding quality affordable child care, and the challenges of providing that care. DOWNLOAD AUDIO
When a child tests into or is placed in special education parents will have a lot of questions about navigating the system, planning an IEP (Individual Education Plan) with their child's educators, and they'll wonder what is the long term outlook for their child's schooling? Teresa Holt, operations manager from the Governor's Council on Disabilities and Special Education and Julie Broyles, a local high school resource teacher who's son has Down Syndrome join us to discuss the basics of navigating the special education system in Alaska's schools.KSKA: Tuesday 9/20 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm