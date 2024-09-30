-
This week on AK, we delve into a cold case from interior Alaska...On July 8, 1999, eight-year-old Durga Owens was reported missing from his family’s remote homestead out the Steese highway north of Fairbanks.
Alaska Congressional Delegation Not Included in Budget Talks, Murkowski Voices Concerns over EPA and BOEMRE, Anchorage Files Lawsuit Over Knik Bridge Project, Northern Waters Task Force Meets This Week, and more...
The Taylor Highway is open again after a washout and slide made two sections of the road impassable.
Parnell Vows to Veto Coastal Management Bill, Parnell Proposes to ‘Secure Alaska’s Future Initiative – Oil’, Estimate of Cook Inlet Natural Gas Reserves Increased by 10x, NASA Wraps Up ICESCAPE Mission, and more...