-
The hearing into a Coast Guard pilot’s alleged negligence is over. The Article 32 proceeding wrapped up Friday afternoon in Juneau after the last round of witnesses.
-
The fate of two men accused of torturing and beating a man to death now rests in the hands of a jury. Jeff Hout of Bethel and Harry Williams of Kwethluk are facing first degree murder charges at the Bethel Courthouse for the killing of 19 year old Benjamin Kaiser of Hooper Bay last October.
-
Sunday Alaska State Troopers arrived at a houseboat near Port Protection, on Prince of Wales Island, to find a drunk man piloting a skiff, towing a second skiff with a dead body in it.
-
A family member has confirmed that former state Senator Ben Stevens has been told he will not face federal corruption charges. Stevens was named as a bribe recipient in testimony by VECO owner Bill Allen.
-
Alaska state prosecutors have filed a criminal charge of unsworn falsification against a former Anchorage police officer accused of living in the country illegally under a stolen identity.