Fairbanks Borough schools are facing a budget challenge. That was one of the messages from North Star Borough District Superintendent Pete Lewis in a “state of the schools” address to the Fairbanks Chamber of commerce Tuesday.
An entourage of Alaska Airlines executives and upper managers were in Bethel as part of a rural tour to learn more about the customers in their back yard.
The Anchorage Chamber of Commerce billed Superintendent Carol Comeau's Monday luncheon talk as, "The Anchorage School District: The Year Ahead." But in the questions that followed, it appeared most of Comeau's chamber audience were interested not so much in the future as in the current budget.
Fairbanks faces major costs to convert to natural gas for space heating. That was one of the messages from an Enstar gas official from Anchorage, in an address to the Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce Tuesday.
Tuesday, State Natural Resources Commissioner Dan Sullivan told the Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce the Parnell administration wants to get throughput on the Trans Alaska Pipeline up to a million barrels a day within a decade.
Governor Parnell announced plans on Thursday to aggressively push oil development on state lands and waters including areas next to the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge and the National Petroleum Reserve Alaska.