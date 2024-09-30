-
The Anchorage Assembly approved awarding the engineering firm CH2M Hill a 30-million dollar contract to get the Port of Anchorage Project back on track at Tuesday's meeting. But assembly members had some questions.
The Engineering firm CH2M Hill has been selected to manage the troubled Port of Anchorage project. The project was shutdown after construction problems a few years ago and remains tied up in lawsuits. but today (Thursday 1/2) officials said it could be on track again this year.Download Audio
After the Municipality of Anchorage sued designers of the botched Port of Anchorage expansion project earlier this month, the designers faulted the construction. But one construction company involved is defending their work.Download Audio
After years of problems, which halted the Port of Anchorage project, the Municipality of Anchorage is suing the designers.Download Audio