-
Dr. Jay Butler speaks with Anchorage gynecologic oncologist Dr. Joanie Mayer-Hope of Alaska Women’s Cancer Care to discuss the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of gynecologic cancers.Thanks for listening!
-
Monday, January 22, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. Each cancer, whether breast cancer, colon cancer, or leukemia, is a different disease with a different cause, a different treatment, and a different prognosis. This week we discuss what you need to know about cervical cancer, perhaps the most preventable of all cancers.LISTEN HERE