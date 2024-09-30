Center for Biological Diversity

-
The Environmental Protection Agency has granted new draft air quality permits for Shell Oil Company to drill exploratory wells off Alaska’s coast.
A judge on Thursday ruled the federal government was correct in listing the polar bear as threatened under the Endangered Species Act in 2008 because of global warming. The state of Alaska was suing to remove protections for the bear.
Pesticide pollution is an increasing threat to the worlds' polar bear populations. That's according to a group of experts who met this month in Denmark. A…