-
The demographic landscape is changing in the United States, and new data from the 2020 Census shows that Alaska is no different. Our population is growing and is more diverse than ever.
-
2010 Census data show that Anchorage is growing and becoming increasingly diverse. A growing percentage of the people that represent Anchorage's new residents have moved from other countries and speak English as a second language. What are some of the challenges and opportunities of migrating to Alaska from a different country and what services can Anchorage offer to help ease the transition to a new and foreign place?KSKA: Wednesday 1/3 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
-
Wednesday, August 10 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pmThe State of Alaska received its 2010 Census redistricting data in March and one month later, adopted a revised set of redistricting maps. How were these new maps developed and what do they mean for Alaska residents?
-
Census figures from 2010 put Alaska's population at more than 710,000 people. Newly released data indicates growth in all types of households, with the number of gay and lesbian households showing a sharp increase.
-
Parnell Plans Aggressive Push for ANWR and APR-A Development, Seven Fishermen Killed So Far in 2011, Judge Upholds Threatened Status of Polar Bears, Parnell Accused of Targeting Budget Cuts at Lower Kuskokwim District, and more...