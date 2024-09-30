Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Cell Phones

  Line One
    Tech and our kids- The science behind the noise.
    Prentiss Pemberton
    Cell phone free middle schools was the last topic on Line One-Your Health Connection. This week, Line One co-host Prentiss Pemberton builds on that conversation with a closer look at the evidence that points to “immersive technology” use as the #1 threat to our kids physical and mental health. Thanks for listening!
  Line One
    Cell phone free middle schools in Anchorage? Why not?
    Prentiss Pemberton
    Prentiss Pemberton hosts a conversation about the pros and cons of allowing cellphones in middle schools with one of the producers of the film Screenagers. They will also take a look at an initiative that promotes cell phone free learning environments, and will discuss the results experienced by schools that have already taken this step for their students.Thanks for listening!
  News
    Anchorage Police Target Distracted Drivers
    Daysha Eaton
    Anchorage Law Enforcement is cracking down on distracted driving, just as a national study highlights the problem. KSKA's Daysha Eaton reports.Listen Now