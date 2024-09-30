-
Seward, the city named for the man who purchased Alaska for the U.S., turns one hundred years old today (Friday). The community on the Kenai Peninsula is noted for its beauty, its fishing and its rocking Fourth of July celebration. KSKA's Ellen Lockyer spoke with some community leaders about the town and its centennial.
-
Beringia Days began today in Nome. The conference and celebration brings together American and Russian scientists, government leaders and local residents.
-
Monday, August 29 at 1:00 pmThis month on Alaska Radio Reader Rambler, Toni McPherson and Shane Mitchell share inside historic library stories and what's happening at the library during the month long birthday party.