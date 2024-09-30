Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
celebration

  • News
    Happy Birthday to Seward
    Ellen Lockyer
    Seward, the city named for the man who purchased Alaska for the U.S., turns one hundred years old today (Friday). The community on the Kenai Peninsula is noted for its beauty, its fishing and its rocking Fourth of July celebration. KSKA's Ellen Lockyer spoke with some community leaders about the town and its centennial.
  • News
    Beringia Celebration Kicks Off in Nome
    Ben Matheson
    Beringia Days began today in Nome. The conference and celebration brings together American and Russian scientists, government leaders and local residents.
  • Programs
    Celebrating the Loussac Library's 25th Anniversary
    Kristin Spack
    Monday, August 29 at 1:00 pmThis month on Alaska Radio Reader Rambler, Toni McPherson and Shane Mitchell share inside historic library stories and what's happening at the library during the month long birthday party.