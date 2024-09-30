-
Federal Government Clears Redistricting Plan, BLM Cleans Up Two Legacy Wells in NPRA, Fairbanks Area Leaders Express Relief Over F-16 Decision, Historic Plane Wreck Identified, 2,700 Alaskans Due Health Insurance Rebates, Anchorage Innovator Develops Bus App, Congress Debates Mount McKinley Name Change, Workforce Program Celebrates Anniversary, Studying a Thriving Bird- The Rhino.
The All Alaska Workforce Initiative celebrated its one year anniversary earlier this week. The program is a joint venture between the state and federal…
A hearty plate of chicken mole is one way to celebrate Cinco De Mayo. Get chicken mole and more Cinco de Mayo recipes here. Saturday is Cinco de Mayo. The date has become synonymous with Mexican celebrations, and Anchorage restaurants and watering holes are marking the date with parties and special foods. In fact, parties will be happening all over the U.S. in honor of the day, although many Americans have little idea why. Read More...
The EPA issues Shell Oil Air Quality Permits for Arctic Ocean Drilling. Anchorage Man is Injured in Reno Air Show Crash. Australian Company to Explore "Deep Coal" in Alaska. Naknek Electric, Deep in Debt, Outlines Geothermal Plan. APOC Dismisses SOS Initiative Complaint. South Central Mayors Encourage Energy Thriftiness. Interior School District Fires up Alternative Energy Boiler. Larsen Bay Cannery Celebrates 100 years. A New Life for an Old Roadhouse