-
It costs more than $1,000 per month to rent a one bedroom apartment in Anchorage according to the most recent rental survey by the Alaska Housing Finance Corporation. That number has convinced the city to make affordable housing the main priority in its 2014 Housing and Development Plan. That means money that used to go to social services agencies that serve the poor and homeless will be redirected to projects to help lower rental prices in the city. Download Audio
-
Continuing our conversation on starting a family, next time on Kids These Days! we'll be talking about adoption. There are many ways to adopt a child - as an infant, through the foster care program, internationally or from right here in Alaska - and those who are considering it have many questions. Joining us to answer these questions are guests from Catholic Social Services of Alaska and the State of Alaska Office of Children Services.KSKA: Tuesday 1/24 @ 2pm and 7pm
-
Tuesday, August 9 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pmImagine having to leave your home, your friends, your job and your country – taking everything you can carry and moving from camp to camp until starting over in a foreign country. Now imagine doing this and having to start school, meet a whole new set of peers and do homework in a new language, too. That’s the reality for the some children in refugee families who resettle in Alaska and our two guests are helping to smooth the transition for these newest residents.