Casey Kelly

-
Alaska’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose slightly to 7.5 percent in June. The Alaska Department of Labor calls the increase statistically insignificant, as May’s rate was revised up, from 7.3 percent to 7.4 percent.
-
Friday, July 8 at 2:30pmComing up this week, the chum bycatch in the Pollock B Season is so far even higher than last year; What’s it like fishing from aboard a 100-year-old boat, and can the tiny fishing community of Pelican return to its former glory days?
-
An Assistant State Attorney General says it’s unclear if exemptions to the federal government’s Roadless Rule actually allow road building in protected areas.
-
Governor Parnell has vetoed legislation that would bar a convicted felon from serving on a state government board or commission unless the conviction has been set aside.
-
House Rejects Special Session for Coastal Management Program, Alaska Dispatch Hosts Arctic Imperative Summit, Navy Officials Meet to Plan for Diminished Arctic Ice, Roadless Rule Exemptions Still Unclear, and more...
-
House Votes to Bar FDA Approval of ‘Frankenfish’, Congressional Delegates Divided on Likelihood of Gas Pipeline, UAA Professor Urges Better Management of Oil Reserves, Annual Finances Released by Congressional Delegates, and more...
-
The State of Alaska must still release another batch of emails from Sarah Palin’s time as governor. But don’t expect them anytime soon.
-
Redistricting Leads to Big Election Year in 2012, Talkeetna Woman Found, Hospitalized After Search Called Off, Vote Delayed on Bycatch Reduction Alternatives, Port Moller Test Fishery to Receive Boost, and more...
-
Emails released today by the state of Alaska show that as Alaska governor, Sarah Palin struggled with the gossip about her family and marriage.
-
Judge Calls for Deeper Look into Cruise Ship Wastewater Issue, Palin Emails Reveal Struggles with Sudden Public Attention, Alaskan Reaction to Palin Emails Apathetic, Frustrations Over Hastings Wildfire Rising, and more...