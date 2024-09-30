carmichael investigation

-
KYUK’s Greg Kim spoke with Anchorage Daily News reporter Kyle Hopkins who published a story on the Lower Kuskokwim School District's settlement.
-
The judge imposed what he called a severe sentence because the former principal had abused the trust he cultivated in his victims and the community.
-
A former Bethel elementary school principal will spend 15 years in prison for trying to entice a child to engage in sexual activity in 2019.
-
Carmichael pleading guilty to federal charges of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor, which could include at least ten years in prison.
-
In the wake of elementary school abuse scandal, district trains staff to recognize grooming behaviorState law mandates that school districts conduct training to identify warning signs of sexual abuse, but critics say the policy is too vague. A new training program that started this February in the Lower Kuskokwim School District aims to change that.
-
Four girls now allege Bethel school principal abused them. They're suing the school district for inaction.The four plaintiffs say that the Lower Kuskokwim School District failed to properly investigate and sanction a former principal of a Bethel elementary school even after multiple allegations of inappropriate contact with underage girls.
-
A rural school district said it was blindsided by a Bethel principal's arrest. Except he’d been investigated twice before.The principal for one of Alaska’s largest rural elementary schools, in a region with some of the highest sex crime rates in the country and a state with a history of failing to protect students, was allowed to remain on the job until the FBI got involved.
-
The charges come from investigations that were reopened after Carmichael was charged federally for transmitting illicit images of underage girls.
-
Lower Kuskokwim School District's Director of Personnel and Student Services Josh Gill will serve as principal of Gladys Jung Elementary School going…
-
A Bethel elementary school principal charged with online enticement of a minor and transferring obscene material to a minor made his initial appearance in federal court in Anchorage Tuesday.