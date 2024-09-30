-
This week's Outdoor Explorer features Seth Kantner, Author of Ordinary Wolves and his latest book A Thousand Trails Home. Host Paul Twardock and Seth discuss his life and insights of growing up and living on the Kobuk River.
-
One of the most spectacular biological events in the world is going on in Alaska right now, the migration of hundreds of thousands of caribou from their northern calving grounds to wintering areas to the south. On the next Outdoor Explorer, we’ll learn how do they do it, and why, and what makes them change the routine sometimes, using new areas after many years on the same course.Thanks for listening!
-
Photo by Len Anderson, KSKA - AnchorageDemolition work gets underway in Anchorage's Mountain View neighborhood and makes way for new housing…