The Legislature had already received more than $1 billion in capital requests from communities and organizations. Of those, only health and public safety projects will get priority consideration.
Governor Sean Parnell’s capital budget proposes improving eight Southeast boat harbors. They’re among dozens of regional projects in the administration’s public-works spending plan for the next fiscal year.
Gov. Sean Parnell says his vetoes of the capital budget will be substantial. He told the Associated Press he is still holding to his $2.8 billion goal, meaning he wants to take $400 million out of the construction budget.