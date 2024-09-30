While conducting research in Seattle, Diane Rodill came across a 1915 photograph of her father, Denis, participating in a 4th of July celebration at a salmon cannery in Larsen Bay, Alaska. She had no idea what he was doing there, how he got there, how and when he left and why he was wearing a dress! Listen as Dr. Rodill shres her remarkable story of her "rascal" father and his experience as a Filipino cannery worker, and "Alaskero".LISTEN HERE

