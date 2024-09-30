-
Bristol Bay just came off an historic salmon harvest. This year's peak has a long tail of success, dating back to the 1890s. Now, public historians are working to save the multicultural stories from Bristol Bay's Naknek Cannery, and to position this rich maritime district in a global context. Thanks for listening!
While conducting research in Seattle, Diane Rodill came across a 1915 photograph of her father, Denis, participating in a 4th of July celebration at a salmon cannery in Larsen Bay, Alaska. She had no idea what he was doing there, how he got there, how and when he left and why he was wearing a dress! Listen as Dr. Rodill shres her remarkable story of her "rascal" father and his experience as a Filipino cannery worker, and "Alaskero".LISTEN HERE
This summer marked 100 years of operation for the Larsen Bay cannery. KMXT’s Brianna Gibbs has this history of the century old fish processing plant.
The EPA issues Shell Oil Air Quality Permits for Arctic Ocean Drilling. Anchorage Man is Injured in Reno Air Show Crash. Australian Company to Explore "Deep Coal" in Alaska. Naknek Electric, Deep in Debt, Outlines Geothermal Plan. APOC Dismisses SOS Initiative Complaint. South Central Mayors Encourage Energy Thriftiness. Interior School District Fires up Alternative Energy Boiler. Larsen Bay Cannery Celebrates 100 years. A New Life for an Old Roadhouse
Journal Article Shows Grizzly Bears May Be Suffering Under Predator Control. Bethel Loses a Major Landmark. Petersburg Volunteers Free Whale from Fishing Gear. Delta Junction May Need a Hospital. FCC Chairman Visits Dillingham. Kodiak Honors Cannery Workers. The National Park Service Finalizes Plan for Off Road Vehicles in Wrangell-St. Elias National Park
Kodiak is the number three fishing port in the country and it wouldn't rank so high if it wasn't for the dedicated local processing work force. That's the message sent to workers from the Kodiak City Council during last weeks' regular council meeting.