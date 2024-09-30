-
It's election season in Anchorage and you can't drive around the city without seeing signs for incumbent Mayor Dan Sullivan and challenger Paul Honeman.…
Four of six mayoral candidates joined host Michael Carey and panelists Grace Jang, KTVA and Daysha Eaton KSKA for Running 2012 in the KAKM studios on March 29. Watch the first hour of the program with candidates Dan Sullivan and Paul Honeman here. Bob Lupo and Phil Isley presented in second video.
Today municipalities and boroughs across Alaska are holding local elections with some ballot items attracting statewide interest. Leading the list is the ballot initiative against the proposed Pebble Mine in the Lake and Peninsula Borough.