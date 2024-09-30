Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
    Copper Basin 300 Cancelled Due To Cold Temps, Impassable Trail
    Tim Ellis
    Organizers of the Copper Basin 300 canceled the sled dog race on Sunday less than halfway through the course, after mushers encountered extreme cold and an impassable stretch of trail.
  • News
    Alaska’s EAS Test Cancelled Due to Severe Weather
    Daysha Eaton
    Alaska's Emergency Alert System test that was scheduled for Wednesday at 10:00 am has been cancelled. Officials called off the EAS test due to severe weather across Western Alaska. The national weather service predicts a storm will hit the coast with hurricane force winds starting Tuesday evening. NOAA: Coastal Flood & Winter Storm Warning NOAA: Alaska weather watches, warnings and advisories
  • News
    Fall Storms Halt Ferries
    Steve Heimel
    High winds in the Gulf of Alaska have forced ships into shelter. The cruise ship Statendam couldn't leave Seward Sunday, the Amsterdam and Westerdam cancelled their stops in Sitka, which is in sheltered waters, but still on the outer coast. Travelers expecting state ferries are advised to contact the Marine Highway for the latest information there.