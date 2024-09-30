-
Organizers of the Copper Basin 300 canceled the sled dog race on Sunday less than halfway through the course, after mushers encountered extreme cold and an impassable stretch of trail.
Alaska's Emergency Alert System test that was scheduled for Wednesday at 10:00 am has been cancelled. Officials called off the EAS test due to severe weather across Western Alaska. The national weather service predicts a storm will hit the coast with hurricane force winds starting Tuesday evening. NOAA: Coastal Flood & Winter Storm Warning NOAA: Alaska weather watches, warnings and advisories
High winds in the Gulf of Alaska have forced ships into shelter. The cruise ship Statendam couldn't leave Seward Sunday, the Amsterdam and Westerdam cancelled their stops in Sitka, which is in sheltered waters, but still on the outer coast. Travelers expecting state ferries are advised to contact the Marine Highway for the latest information there.