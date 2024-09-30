cancellations

-
In a statement Friday, Denali National Park and Preserve announced it is suspending the issuance of climbing permits for ascents of Denali and Mt. Foraker for the 2020 mountaineering season.
A day after saying on social media that it would keep ski runs open, Alyeska Resort announced that it would be closing its mountain operations for the remainder of the winter season.
As the leading Iditarod mushers approach the finish line in Nome, a different sled dog race has been crippled by the coronavirus.
"Given Alaska’s distances and limited health care capacity, it is especially important to open acute health care beds for anticipated COVID-19 care," the state health department said.
Mayor Berkowitz has banned dine-in service for food and drink at restaurants, bars and breweries. The order also closes gyms, bingo halls and theaters, and it bans gatherings of more than 50 people.
In a statement, the ASAA says “MarchMadness Alaska is possibly the largest statewide gathering each year and ASAA would not be acting responsibly if we were to host this year’s event.”
The State of Alaska is restricting visitors to long-term care facilities and nursing homes, to shield residents from exposure to the coronavirus.
Jury trials in Anchorage, Palmer and Kenai next week have been suspended to slow the spread of coronavirus, the Alaska Court System said Friday.
Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz has ordered the closure of all municipal libraries and civic, cultural and recreational facilities until March 31 "in order to protect and preserve public health and safety," the city said in a release on Friday.
Lawmakers voted today to close the State Capitol to the public to limit the spread of coronavirus.