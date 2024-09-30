Campbell Creek Science Center

Initially set aside in case of a national energy emergency, today the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska (NPR-A) is the largest piece of undeveloped federal land owned in the U.S. This week on Addressing Alaskans, Stacie McIntosh, supervisor of the Bureau of Land Management Arctic Field Office provides a tour of the NPR-A and details how the BLM manages the "People, Land and Resources" in the vast 22.8 million acre area stretching from the Brooks Range to the Arctic Coast.KSKA: Thursday 5/31 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm

