Campbell Creek Science Center

KSKA Tuesday, March. 6 2018, at 2:00 p.m. This show is all about the Iditarod National Historic Trail. This isn’t your average Iditarod dog mushing show though, this is also a celebration. 2018 marks the 50th anniversary of the national trail system, which includes the Iditarod trail. The Iditarod Trail is the only winter trail in the National Trails System and the only Congressionally-designated National Historic Trail in Alaska.LISTEN HERE
Initially set aside in case of a national energy emergency, today the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska (NPR-A) is the largest piece of undeveloped federal land owned in the U.S. This week on Addressing Alaskans, Stacie McIntosh, supervisor of the Bureau of Land Management Arctic Field Office provides a tour of the NPR-A and details how the BLM manages the "People, Land and Resources" in the vast 22.8 million acre area stretching from the Brooks Range to the Arctic Coast.KSKA: Thursday 5/31 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
2012 marks the 150th anniversary of the signing of the Homestead Act, one of the most influential pieces of legislation in development of the American west. This week on Addressing Alaskans, learn more about the history of homesteading in the United States, Alaska and Anchorage.KSKA: Thursday 5/17 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm