KSKA: Thursday, March 09, at 2:00 p.m. On the next Outdoor Explorer, we’ll talk about summer camp choices, and practical considerations for parents in planning your kids' summer. Summer may not seem close today, but it is definitely time to begin scheduling your kids’ activities.LISTEN NOW
The home of "Camp" theatre, Mad Myrnas is presenting for the second year in a row the Alan Menken and Howard Ashman musical Little Shop of Horrors, based on the 1960 low budget black comedy film by Roger Corman. Actors Paige Bohall and Regina MacDonald drop by Stage Talk this week to plant some seeds for discussion. Little Shop of Horrors runs through March 26th.KSKA: Friday, March 11 at 2:45pm DOWNLOAD AUDIO
The book and movie adaptation of Into the Wild prompts some Alaskans to roll their eyes. But the account of Christopher McCandless’s ill-fated pilgrimage to the Bus 142 inspires many others to follow his path on the Stampede Trail. But the trek to bus can be dangerous – even fatal. Reporter Diana Saverin decided to take her own trip there and has this story.
This week 300 Villages takes us on a road trip up the Dalton Highway. 260 miles north of Fairbanks is a small settlement- really just a big truck stop- called ColdFoot Camp. This time of year, just a small crew of workers live there to provide services to the truckers on their way to Prudhoe Bay.
Tuesday, June 21 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pmWatery eyes, runny noses and inflamed sinuses got your family inside during the summer? Does your family go out to eat, on playdates or to birthday parties with an EpiPen at the ready? And is asthma management a major concern in your home? Dr. Thad Woodard is our guest on the program to talk about all things allergy and asthma.